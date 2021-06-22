Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $321.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Hexcel posted sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.93 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

