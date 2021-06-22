Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

