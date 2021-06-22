Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,912. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

