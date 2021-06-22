Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $648.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.10 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

SAM traded up $18.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,004.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,524. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.79.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,318,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

