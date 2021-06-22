Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

