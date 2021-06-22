Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $200.45. 12,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

