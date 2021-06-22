Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,140. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

