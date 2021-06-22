Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

