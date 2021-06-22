Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 14,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

