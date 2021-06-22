Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $13.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

HFC remained flat at $$33.89 on Friday. 33,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.