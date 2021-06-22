Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

