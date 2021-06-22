Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 250,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.