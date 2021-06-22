Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $61.20

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

