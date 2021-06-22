Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $679.93 million, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

