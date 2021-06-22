Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $60.71

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,686. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.