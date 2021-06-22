Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.81. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.