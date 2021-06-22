Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $417.75

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $417.75.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.52 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

