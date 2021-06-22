Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target at $37.25

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 385,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

