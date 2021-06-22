Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $100.14

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of LOVE stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 608,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.
In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
