Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $100.14

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 608,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

