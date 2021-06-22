Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,794.50 ($36.51). 1,688,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,773.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

