Analyzing Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 10.18% 19.02% 7.49%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landcadia Holdings III and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 8 0 2.67

Landcadia Holdings III presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $208.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.21 $1.23 billion $9.04 21.99

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Landcadia Holdings III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools, attachments, and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

