Analyzing Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.99 $18.10 million $0.34 53.56 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

