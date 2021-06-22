Analyzing Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) & The Competition

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2034 10255 14492 472 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Sundance Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -2.50

Sundance Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy competitors beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

