Analyzing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vonovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Vonovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Vonovia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.47 $10.00 million N/A N/A Vonovia $3.59 billion 10.33 $3.69 billion $3.35 9.64

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Vonovia 102.59% 14.81% 5.65%

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Vonovia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.