Analyzing Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wizard Brands and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 42.28%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wizard Brands and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.97 -$1.94 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 31.17 $6.51 million $0.39 178.79

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Wizard Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Brands and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoGames beats Wizard Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

