Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.65), Yahoo Finance reports.

ANEB remained flat at $$7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.