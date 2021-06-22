Anexo Group Plc (ANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ANX opened at GBX 138.84 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. Anexo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £161.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.72.
Anexo Group Company Profile
