ANON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. ANON has a market cap of $25,091.33 and $9.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00050786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.