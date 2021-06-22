Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

ATE has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$3.78 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$194.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.12.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

