Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.18. AON posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $234.00 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.