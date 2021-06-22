APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

APA stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

