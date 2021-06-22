Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.