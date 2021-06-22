Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $294.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

