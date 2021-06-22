Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.35. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 15,122 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.