ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 149.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AAWW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.