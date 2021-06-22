ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.62. 44,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

