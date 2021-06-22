ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,749. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

