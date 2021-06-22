ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $16.44 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.51. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

