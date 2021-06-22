ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.78. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,640 shares of company stock worth $4,936,611 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

