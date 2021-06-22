ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,431.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,336.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.