Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

