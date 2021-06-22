ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Solstein Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,370. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

