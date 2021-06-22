ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

