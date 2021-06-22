Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.