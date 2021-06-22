Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.