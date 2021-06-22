Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.93 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $82.28 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

