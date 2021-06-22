Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.08. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,077 shares of company stock worth $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $286.07. 877,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,180. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

