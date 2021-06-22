Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $196.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.