Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,088 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,421,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

RSP opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

