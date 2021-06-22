Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $894.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $900.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

